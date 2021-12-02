Juventus interested in a move for PSG defender

Juventus has been linked with a move for PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe who could ask to leave the Parc des Princes soon.

PSG has one of the strongest squads in Europe and they signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer in the summer.

The serial Champions League winner is expected to help turn them into a force in the competition.

This would come at the cost of Kimpembe’s first-team place in Paris.

Todofichajes claims the defender had been unsettled when the Spaniard first arrived at the club in the summer. However, Ramos has been out injured since his arrival.

He has now recovered and expects to be a starter, which forces Kimpembe to the bench.

This has now made him consider leaving and Juventus wants him in Turin, but he would cost 40m euros.

Juve FC Says

Juventus has one of the strongest defences in Serie A, but the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci aren’t getting any younger.

Matthijs de Ligt is primed to take over from them, but the Dutchman cannot do it alone and would need a partner that is equally good.

Kimpembe is a solid defender and only a defender as good and experienced as Ramos can take him out of the PSG team.

If he moves to Juve, he would give us a solid backup option on the bench and ensure we have a very competitive squad at our disposal.