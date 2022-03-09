Juventus interested in another unsettled Man United player

While Juventus are working on renewing Juan Cuadrado’s contract, the management is also keeping an eye on the future.

Although the Colombian remains one of Max Allegri’s most consistent performers, he’s now 33 years of age, which is why the club might consider adding a younger fullback to the fold.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could be interested in the services of Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese left Porto in favor of Manchester United in 2018, but found little space at the Old Trafford.

Last season, he joined Milan on loan. While he managed to collect some appearances, Stefano Pioli favored the likes of Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria.

Therefore, Dalot once again found himself with the Red Devils, struggling for playing time.

Nevertheless, at the age of 22, the Portugal international still has room to improve, and only needs a club that is willing to provide him with enough space.

While his original role is at right-back, Dalot can also serve at the left flank. The report adds that his transfer would cost Juventus 20 million euros.

Juve FC say

Perhaps Dalot’s mistake was moving to a European giant at a him when he still needed to sharpen his skills further.

While he would surely make for an interesting prospect, he could suffer the same fate at Juventus in the presence of more stablished players like Cuadrado, Danilo and even Mattia De Sciglio.