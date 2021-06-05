Juventus interested in Atletico Madrid man, but faces strong competition

With his tough and unyielding style of playing, Saul Niguez is a true representative of Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Under the tutelage of the Argentine coach, the 26-year-old turned into one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe.

Nonetheless, something changed this year, and despite beating Real Madrid and Barcelona for a historic La Liga title, the Spanish star could be set to leave the capital.

According to Calciomercato, the player likes Max Allegri’s Juventus, and the contacts between the two clubs have been ongoing for several days.

On the table of discussion, we’ll find the names of Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur, as the Spanish champions are interested in the two South American stars.

Moreover, the redemption of Alvaro Morata’s contract or a potential renewal of his loan deal is also being discussed between the Bianconeri and Atletico.

As for Saul, the asking price of the Rojiblancos is said to be 70 million euros at the moment, but the source expects that a figure around 50 millions could be enough to seal the transfer.

However, the Old Lady will be facing some stern competition for the services of the versatile midfielder, as several other European giants will be vying for his signature, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain.

Niguez has been at Atletico since 2008, when he was poached from their city rivals Real at the tender age of 15. This season, Saul made 33 appearances in La Liga, contributing in two goals and one assist.