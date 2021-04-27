Juventus interested in bringing back former keeper, as Buffon reflects on his future

Despite celebrating his 43th birthday, Gianluigi Buffon remains in a great physical shape.

Since making his sensational return to Juventus in 2019, the goalkeeper has acted as deputy for current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

Although the icon seems to be happy in Turin, he still wishes to play one more season as a regular starter, which could force him to leave his beloved Old Lady for the second time.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), the Italian veteran has no shortage in suitors, as five European clubs are interested in his services.

The teams mentioned in the report are Olympiacos, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon, Galatasaray and Dinamo Kiev. All five clubs are expected to play in European competitions next season, and would benefit well from having a massively experienced leader.

Thus, Juventus could be planning to bring back a familiar name to replace the possibly-departing Gigi.

According to Il Secolo XIX (via ilBianconero), Emil Audero is also a man in demand, as several clubs have been impressed with his performances for Sampdoria in the previous seasons.

Besides the Bianconeri, Milan are considering the shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma whose contract is yet to be renewed, whilst Inter are also beginning to plan for life beyond Samir Handanovic.

Moreover, PSG could also try to bring in the 24-year-old as a backup for Keylor Navas.

Nevertheless, Audero would represent an important advantage for Juventus, as he would be counted as a home-grown player (having played for the club’s youth ranks in the past), which would free up an extra slot when it comes to the European list next season.