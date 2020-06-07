All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus interested in Cengiz Ünder

June 7, 2020

According to reports from Turkey, Juventus are interested in signing Roma’s Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder this summer.

The 22-year-old has had a mixed career in the capital with periods  of his three-year stint blighted by muscle and hamstring injuries.

Turkish sports website Fanatik report that the Bianconeri are keen to add Under to the squad and have sounded out his availability during recent talks between the two clubs.

Juve and Roma are reportedly looking to complete another player exchange involving Federico Bernardeschi and Nicolo Zaniolo.

 

