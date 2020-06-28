Juventus interested in David Alaba

According to RAI, Juventus have an interest in Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba, who is interested in moving this summer.

The versatile Austrian international has a contract with the German champions until 2021 and given he’s yet to discuss a renewal, a number of sides are interested in signing him this summer.

RAI journalist Paolo Paganini report that Juve are following Alaba closely, given their lack of quality in full-back positions.

Paganini claims that he has spoken with one of the players agents who have confirmed to him that Alaba is interested in leaving and Juve are following him.