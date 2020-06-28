All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus interested in David Alaba

June 28, 2020

According to RAI, Juventus have an interest in Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba, who is interested in moving this summer.

The versatile Austrian international has a contract with the German champions until 2021 and given he’s yet to discuss a renewal, a number of sides are interested in signing him this summer.

RAI journalist Paolo Paganini report that Juve are following Alaba closely, given their lack of quality in full-back positions.

Paganini claims that he has spoken with one of the players agents who have confirmed to him that Alaba is interested in leaving and Juve are following him.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: What Arthur can bring to Juventus

June 28, 2020

Juventus sign City’s Felix Correia

June 28, 2020

Arthur arrives for Juventus medical

June 28, 2020