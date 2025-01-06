Juventus are reportedly following the situation involving Barcelona and Ronald Araujo with great interest, as Cristiano Giuntoli has identified the player as a possible defensive reinforcement.

The Bianconeri are desperate to sign at least one new defender in January after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to ACL injuries for the remainder of the season, while club captain Danilo has apparently one foot outside the door already after being dropped from the Italian Super Cup squad, with a move to Napoli looming on the horizon.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have been linked with a host of profiles, with the likes of David Hancko, Antonio Silva and Fikayo Tomori emerging as the favourites. Lens’s Kevin Danso has also landed on the shortlist based on recent reports.

For his part, Araujo was one of the names mentioned in recent days, and it is one of the tracks that one should keep an eye on, as it has the potential to gain steam in the coming weeks.

According to Barcelona News Network, the Uruguay international has attracted the interest of several clubs as his future in Catalunya remains shrouded in mystery, and chief among them is Juventus.

The 25-year-old is now making his return to action from a lengthy injury absence, but regaining a starting berth in Hansi Flick’s lineup wouldn’t be easy, with Pau Cubrasi and Inigo Martinez establishing themselves as the main options at the back.

Furthermore, Araujo’s contract will expire in June 2026, and since the two parties haven’t been able to find an agreement over a renewal just yet, Barcelona could be looking to sell him as soon as possible to make sure they don’t lose their leverage on the situation.

The defender is valued at circa €55 million, but the main issue for Juventus remains the formula of the operation. The Bianconeri would like to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy, while the Blaugrana would prefer an immediate sale.

Moreover, the Old Lady could be facing competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester United are could also be interested in signing the Rivera native, reveals the source.