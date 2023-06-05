Juventus interested in Eden Hazard after his contract termination

There have been reports suggesting that Juventus is interested in signing Eden Hazard following the mutual termination of his contract with Real Madrid.

Hazard has faced difficulties and struggled to perform at his best since joining the Spanish club, despite arriving as a Chelsea legend.

Real Madrid has made efforts to help him regain his top form, but unfortunately, they have not been successful, leading to the decision to terminate his contract.

With his contract now terminated, Hazard is free to find a new club, and Football Italia has mentioned Serie A as a potential destination for him.

Juventus is among the clubs in the Italian top flight that are monitoring the situation and considering a move for the Belgian attacker, which could make him the next veteran player to join the ranks at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Hazard was a flop at Real Madrid, which is a major surprise because the Belgian was a top player at Chelsea.

His poor form at Madrid makes him a significant risk and we must learn from signing the likes of Paul Pogba and not make the same mistakes while adding a veteran to our squad in this transfer window.

There would be better-performing attackers on the market this summer and we have to be sure we make the best choice to make the most of this market chance.