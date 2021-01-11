Juventus interested in five top young talents

Juventus has been focused on signing younger players recently as they rebuild their team under Andrea Pirlo.

The Bianconeri signed Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa in the last transfer window after they have allowed the likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi to leave the club.

They are now building on those incomings, and it seems that they will sign even more youngsters in the next transfer windows.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says that they have at least 5 youngsters on their radar.

Abdoulaye Dabo of Nantes, Davide De Marino of Pro Vercelli, Emanuele Pecorino of Catania, Marko Brkljaca of Spalato, and Maurits Kjaergaard of RB Salzburg.

These players are all 20 years or under and show that Juve is committed to reducing the average age of their players in the next few years.

This month is another time to add new players to your first team, however, it doesn’t seem like any of these youngsters will be moving to Turin.

They are all in a delicate stage of their development, and they will need to remain at their current teams to continue playing regularly before they make the big jump to Turin.