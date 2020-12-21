Juventus interested in Hazard, here is when they can sign him

A report in Spain via Tuttojuve says that Juventus is in the running to sign Real Madrid flop, Eden Hazard.

The Belgian was one of the world’s best players when he was at Chelsea, but he has continued to struggle with form and fitness since he moved to Real Madrid.

Every season is a new beginning for him, but he has been unable to replicate the form that saw Madrid fork out over 100m euros to sign him from the Blues.

The report says that he has emerged as a target for the Bianconeri, but they will only be able to sign him if they can get rid of Paulo Dybala in the summer.

Dybala has struggled to find a place to play in the current Juve team and the Argentinean might be allowed to leave the club for the right offer.

He will enter the final year of his current Juventus deal at the end of this season, but there has been no breakthrough in terms of handing him a new contract.

His overall form this season also isn’t a good motivator in the goal to get him on a new deal.

Hazard might return to his best form if he moves to Italy, it will be interesting to see how this story develops.