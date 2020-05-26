All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus interested in Jeremie Boga

May 26, 2020

Juventus are interested in signing Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga following his breakout season with Sassuolo.

Sky Sport report that the on-loan 23-year-old will not return to parent club Chelsea and is likely to be signed outright by Sassuolo this summer.

Juventus have maintained an interest in the youngster, especially after his exceptional 2019/20 season where he managed 8 goals in 25 appearances so far.

Sky suggest that the Bianconeri will face opposition for the Ivory Coast international, especially from Napoli, who are keen to sign him this summer.

