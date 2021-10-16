Juventus interested in Ligue 1 midfielder who can leave in January

Juventus could sign a midfielder in the January transfer window and one of their targets is Renato Sanches.

The Portuguese star has missed much of the start to this season after suffering an injury earlier on.

Juve targeted him in the summer after his fine performances helped Lille to win the last French Ligue 1 title despite competing with heavy-spending PSG.

He is the target of several European clubs and the report says he could now leave the French champions in January.

Juventus wants to add him to their squad as they prepare to offload some of their current options, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie have struggled to impress, and the Bianconeri will cash in on them for the right offer.

Sanches has rebuilt his career at Lille and looks set to try at a bigger club again after struggling at Bayern Munich earlier in his career.

The report says they value him at just 15million euros, a fee that shouldn’t be a problem for Juventus to pay.

The Bianconeri has several midfielders on their books at the moment and a January move for Sanches will only happen if they can offload some of their current options.