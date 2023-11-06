Juventus is interested in signing Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara at the end of this season, as it’s expected that the Spaniard will not renew his contract with the Reds.

Alcantara has been a top midfielder throughout his career, although injuries have troubled him in recent seasons. Currently sidelined, Liverpool has strengthened their midfield with younger players, indicating that they may not see the need to retain the experienced Spanish player.

This opens the door for him to move to another club, and Juventus is considering a free transfer for the former Barcelona player.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, he will become a free agent in the summer, and Juventus is keen to add him to their squad to enhance their midfield options.

Juve FC Says

Thiago is a fine veteran midfielder who will arrive in Turin with a lot of experience, but the midfielder is old and too injury-prone for us to sign him.

We must learn from our experiences with Paul Pogba and Arthur Melo and never go close to a player with fitness issues.

If we bring him to the group, he will hardly play because he will always be injured, as has been the case at Liverpool in the last two terms.