Juventus interested in Marash Kumbulla

Juventus are among the teams interested in Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, following his breakout season in Serie A.

The 20-year-old defender is valued at €30m and is one of the hottest properties in the league this year, attracting the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Chelsea, PSG, Lyon, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

La Repubblica report that Juventus are also in the running for the youngster, but its hard to see where he would fit in, given the Bianconeri’s strong back-line.

Kumbulla has been a regular for Verona this season and featured in his teams 2-1 victory over Juve earlier this season.