Juventus interested in Milan contract rebel – and vice versa

This weekend, Milan and Juventus will clash in the biggest encounter of Serie A round 23.

But besides the obvious importance of a victory for each side, the meeting could prove to be an occasion for the two rivals to scout players on the other side.

This could be the case for two players in particular who are running on expiring contracts.

According to Calciomercato, the negotiations between Milan and Alessio Romagnoli are enduring a stalemate, opening the door for Juventus to pounce on the situation.

The Bianconeri are longtime admirers of the Rossoneri captain, and with Giorgio Chiellini nearing retirement, a new left-footed center back would be needed.

However, Paolo Maldini’s side could also be looking to snatch a free agent from the Old Lady at the end of the season.

According to SportMediaset via TuttoJuve, Milan are keeping tabs on the situation related to Federico Bernardeschi’s contract renewal.

The winger’s representative will hold talks with Juventus in February. But if the parties fail to reach an agreement, then the player could consider a switch to Milano.

In recent years, more players are embracing the idea of free agency. While some will end up renewing their stays with their clubs, others will be set to depart.

As for Bernardeschi, Max Allegri would want him to extend his contract in Turin, especially following his improved performances.

But the question remains whether or not the winger would be willing to accept a pay cut.

On the other hand, Romagnoli is apparently seeking an improved contract and Juventus would probably struggle to meet his demands.