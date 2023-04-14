Juventus interested in PSG midfielder, they want 20m euros

Juventus has an interest in PSG midfielder Carlos Soler as the Spaniard struggles in Paris and his present employers want to let him go.

Soler was one of the finest midfielders in La Liga when he played for Valencia and Juve wanted to add him to their squad.

However, he chose a move to Paris as he looked to play alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

It hasn’t been easy for him to make an impact in Paris and he remains one man that could leave the Parisians at the end of this campaign.

Juve wants to still add him to their group and a report on Tuttojuve reveals he could be on the move.

PSG want just 20m euros to release the Spaniard, which is a fee that Juve probably can pay.

Juve FC Says

Soler has been underwhelming in France, which should make us not consider adding him to our squad.

However, the Spaniard could be struggling because he is playing for PSG and might get better if he moves to the Allianz Stadium and plays for us.

As long as Max Allegri believes he will perform better than Leandro Paredes, then we can add him to our group.