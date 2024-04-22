Arsenal midfielder Jorginho remains on the Juventus shortlist, but his future largely depends on the Gunners’ decision.

The 32-year-old is a long-term transfer target for the Bianconeri. The club’s interest in his services dates back to Maurizio Sarri’s era between 2019 and 2020.

The Euro 2020 winner joined the North Londoners in January 2023 following a prosperous spell at Chelsea. His current contract will expire in June, so he could possibly leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

According to IlBianconero, Arsenal still hold the key for Jorginho’s future, as they have the option to extend his deal for another year.

Therefore, Juventus can only monitor the situation from afar and wait for the Gunners’ decision.

So if the Premier League giants opt against exercising this option, the Bianconeri could lunge in to secure the midfielder’s services on a free transfer.

However, the source believes that the Old Lady would still have to overcome competition from other suitors who could be interested in the Regista as well.

The Italy international reached the pinnacle of his career in 2021 when he played a vital role in Chelsea’s Champions League triumph before anchoring the Azzurri’s midfield en route towards Euro 2020 glory.

Nevertheless, Jorginho then became synonymous with Italy’s failed 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign due to his missed penalty kicks against Switzerland.

This season, the Italo-Brazilian has scored one goal and produced two assists in 34 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions.