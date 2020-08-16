Juventus interested in signing Lacazette

A new report from Sky Sports UK confirms that Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The Bianconeri are reportedly on the lookout for a new striker as they look to move on Gonzalo Higuain in the coming weeks in an effort to reduce their wage bill.

Lacazette has been linked with Juve in recent weeks, primarily through the Italian press, however Sky Sport now report that there is genuine interest in the French striker.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to sign a new contract and the arrival of Willian to partner Nicolas Pépé, Lacazette may be deemed surplus to requirements as Juve look to trade a number of their players with other clubs.

Alongside the Frenchman, the Bianconeri are reportedly interested in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik and Roma forward Edin Dzeko.

New Juve coach Andrea Pirlo is reportedly looking for a new striker to partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala in attack as the club look to overhaul an ageing team.