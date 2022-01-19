Juventus interested in the latest Serie A hattrick hero

Last weekend, Antonin Barak stole the headlines by scoring a hattrick during Hellas Verona’s entertaining 4-2 win over Sassuolo.

Although one of his goals came as the ball simply hit him, while another was from the spot, but a hattrick is a hattrick.

At least this is Verona’s current stance, as the club will surely take the opportunity to raise their asking price for the Czech midfielder.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, several clubs are now interested in the 27-year-old’s services, including Juventus.

The report adds that Igor Tudor’s side is now asking for at least 20 million euros to release their man.

The former Udinese player has been on a fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in his 18 Serie A appearances thus far.

The Bianconeri would be familiar with the player’s prowess, as he had scored a goal against Andrea Pirlo’s men last season.

Juve FC say

Barak is a versatile player who can play either as a box-to-box midfielder or in a more advanced role behind the striker.

This season, he has formed a wonderful trio with his new teammates Gianluca Caprari and Giovanni Simeone.

While Juventus do need a midfielder who can contribute in goals, perhaps the management would be better off saving the 20 millions for a player with a higher profile.