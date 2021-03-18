Juventus interested in two PSG stars – Here’s the stance of the French club

Moise Kean is on one side, whilst Mauro Icardi is on the other.

This is how Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) describes the situation of the two Paris Saint Germain strikers within the club.

As it is well known, both men have past and present links with Juventus.

Kean is actually a former Bianconeri youth product, who made his way to the first squad, and became a regular starter during the second part of the 2018/19 season.

Nonetheless, after the departure of Max Allegri and the arrival of Maurizio Sarri, the Italian champions shockingly decided to sell the young striker to Everton.

The 21-year-old now finds himself playing for PSG on a dry loan from the Premier League side.

On the other hand, Icardi was one of the fiercest rivals of Juventus during his time at Inter.

However, Fabio Paratici is believed to be a big fan of him, and had tried to land him on several occasions, but a deal never materialized – at least until now.

Both strikers are considered to be on the Old Lady’s shortlist, but what is their situations in Paris?

According to the source, the French champions consider Kean to be a prime objective for the upcoming summer.

The player’s loan deal doesn’t include an option to buy, nevertheless, sporting director Leonardo will put his efforts on sealing a permanent transfer from Everton.

On the other hand, once the Italian’s services are secured, the capital club would then consider the sale of Icardi, who won’t be needed anymore, and thus opening the door for a possible swoop from Juventus.