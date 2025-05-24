Juventus continue to monitor the transfer market closely as they prepare to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, and their attention has once again turned to the Premier League. The Bianconeri have already enjoyed some success in recruiting from the English top flight, with Lloyd Kelly, Renato Veiga and Douglas Luiz all joining the club during the current campaign.

Nkunku Emerges as a Target

While Luiz has yet to fully establish himself, both Kelly and Veiga have become integral parts of the team, encouraging the Juventus hierarchy to further explore opportunities in England. One name that has now surfaced on their radar is Christopher Nkunku.

The French attacker joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig with high expectations, but his experience in the Premier League has not lived up to those hopes. Struggling to secure regular starts, Nkunku has found himself on the fringes of the first team, a situation that has reportedly left him dissatisfied with life at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Juventus Tracking the Unsettled Chelsea Forward

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are tracking Nkunku closely and is keen to bring him to Turin when the season concludes. The report suggests the Bianconeri view him as an ideal addition to their attacking ranks, someone who could immediately make a positive impact and address the need for more creativity and firepower in the final third.

Despite his limited involvement this term, Nkunku remains a highly regarded forward with the technical ability and versatility to operate across multiple attacking roles. His struggles at Chelsea are seen more as a result of squad congestion and managerial decisions rather than a reflection of his talent.

If Juventus are successful in their pursuit, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business, capitalising on an unsettled player whose quality is undoubted. As they look to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite, signings like Nkunku could provide the spark required to push the team forward.