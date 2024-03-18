If you follow European football, you are surely aware of the fact that it is mostly driven by tradition. The biggest clubs in the continent have been active for more than a century now, and fan culture and tradition have been at their cornerstone.

However, one of those big clubs started a brand transformation in 2017. Juventus has taken a bold and risky step towards redefining its identity.

Just in 2017, Juventus partnered with brand consultants Interbrand with the latter being in charge of overseeing the ambitious rebranding initiative of the Old Lady.

Many considered this move to be the most controversial rebrand in history, but what did it entail and what was accomplished so far? Let’s take a closer look.

A Homage to History

First off, despite its rebranding strategy, we have to say that Juventus has stayed loyal to its storied history. You will still see the iconic black and white stripes on Juventus’ home kits, which has significantly contributed towards maintaining the loyalty of the club’s existing fanbase.

The new generation of fans will get to enjoy a sleek new logo that is minimalistic in nature. That change was not universally accepted by everyone, but it seems like the club successfully merged tradition with revitalising its image.

Juventus’ Rebranding – The Key Elements

Juve’s rebranding strategy aims to broaden the club’s appeal and create a new connection with upcoming and existing fans. Some of the main features of the Old Lady’s transformation are:

Modern Logo – we already mentioned the minimalistic logo that sees the club depart from its traditional emblem.

Beyond Football – Juve extended its brand beyond football, as it entered the fashion and the entertainment world. This way, the club seeks to integrate itself into various aspects of everyone’s lives.

Digital Content – as any modern business will do, Juventus put a lot of resources into reaching a wider audience through social media channels. Its content is also multi-lingual, which is a sign of Juventus accepting the diversity of its fanbase.

Partnerships – Juventus has sealed several partnership agreements with international brands, thus enhancing its global appeal and visibility. Adidas, Jeep, Cygames, BItget and Allianz are the most prominent partners here, with the latter holding the naming rights to Juve’s stadium.

Global Tours – a great way to improve a club’s presence is to organise international tours and global events. Juventus does exactly that as it helps them to bring the team closer to its international fans.

Fan Engagement Activities – fan clubs, membership programs with tons of benefits, live events, Q&A sessions with players, online contests, as well as interactive campaigns that allow fans to contribute to key club decisions are just some of the initiatives introduced with the rebranding strategy in 2017.

Transfer decisions – the global rebranding also saw Juventus embrace a different transfer strategy. Just take a look at Juventus’ swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, and you will know what we are talking about!

Juventus wasted no time in adapting to all these changes, as the club is still considered among Europe’s elite. Year after year, the Old Lady chases the biggest honours of Italian and European football.

That way, bookmakers constantly place them among the favourites in all competitions they participate in, which is a testament to Juve’s success story.

The Old Lady still goes strong in Serie A, and they are set for a return to the Champions League next season, at the very least.

Inter is still ahead of Juventus in the race for the Scudetto, but if you think the Old Lady has one last surprise up its sleeve, then feel free to back them and register at one of our bookmakers with free bet offers now!

Football Moves Forward

We can all agree that Juventus’ brand evolution was a big success, so they seem to shut all critics down. At the start, people constantly mentioned the old adage – If it is not broken, don’t fix it, but Juventus’ strategy worked as it transformed the club into something greater.

Sure, it was a bumpy road with few obstacles, but all in all, Juventus has surely managed to reach a wider audience and even engage with people who are not interested in football. The future seems bright for the Old Lady, indeed!