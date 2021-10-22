Juventus involved in an off-field battle with the two Milan clubs

This Sunday’s Derby d’Italia would see Juventus and Inter Milan lock horns yet again to prove who is superior, but reports say there is already an off-field duel between both clubs.

After beating the Bianconeri to the Scudetto title last season, Inter Milan would feel they can compete with Juve and both clubs are now going head-to-head for the signature of Lorenzo Lucca.

Tuttosport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, reveals that Juventus and Inter are the front-runners to sign the Serie B hotshot.

It also warns us not to forget about Milan and the Rossoneri have been leading the trio in terms of signing younger players recently.

Lucca is set for big things and there is hardly a better club to join than Juventus.

With the Bianconeri, he would be exposed to the challenge of winning titles and he would also be guaranteed to play in the Champions League.

The report didn’t disclose how much Pisa will ask for the striker, but they spent €2.10m to sign him according to Transfermarkt.

The same portal reveals that his market value is currently at €5.00m.

Lucca has made a blistering start to life in Serie B after joining Pisa from Palermo, but he might need more time to prove himself before making the step up to Serie A.