Juventus is intensifying their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee and aims to gain an advantage over other potential suitors to secure the striker’s signature.

Zirkzee has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, including AC Milan and Arsenal.

Juve acknowledges the fierce competition for his signature and is devising a strategic approach to secure his transfer.

Having moved to Bologna from Bayern Munich, Zirkzee’s future includes a buy-back clause held by the German club.

They retain the option to re-sign him for approximately 40 million euros. Football Italia reports that Juventus is actively encouraging Bayern to exercise that clause.

The Old Lady intends to then engage in direct negotiations with Bayern, a tactic that could potentially yield a more favorable deal and enable them to bypass a lengthy queue of suitors vying for Zirkzee’s services through discussions with Bologna.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is an in-demand striker, so we need to think creatively about ways to add him to our squad.

Bayern has done business with us for some time, and they might be willing to help us seal the deal because of our previous business relationship.

Zirkzee may also have a say in his future, so we need to speak to him and convince him to accept our offer.