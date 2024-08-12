Juventus are only one step away from signing Fiorentina star Nicolas Gonzalez according to multiple sources in the Italian media.

The Bianconeri are in dire need of new wingers following Matias Soule’s departure to Roma and the omission of Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic.

The Serie A giants’ lack of attacking depth was exposed in yesterday’s friendly encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Thiago Motta kept the same personnel up front from the entire match which ended in a 0-2 defeat. Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah were on the wings.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus manager will soon have a new winger at his disposal, as the club is about to wrap up a deal for Gonzalez.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Bianconeri have an agreement in principle with Fiorentina over a transfer fee worth 30 million euros.

The 26-year-old is also in favor of the move, giving his green light for the operation.

So while Motta and the squad were in Sweden for the final friendly of the season, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli didn’t accompany the team as usual. The 51-year-old stayed behind as he’s looking to wrap up a few transfers, beginning with Gonzalez.

The Bianconeri are now sorting out the final details in their agreements with Fiorentina and the player.

The source also notes that Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic could be heading in the opposite direction as exchange pawns.

Nevertheless, this could ensue in separate deals that can be finalized at a later stage, allowing Gonzalez to sign for Juventus as soon as possible.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) also reports that Juve are one step away from signing the Argentine, while Fiorentina look to secure Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson as a direct replacement.