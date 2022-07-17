Juventus still maintains an interest in signing Alvaro Morata despite refusing to pay Atletico Madrid’s asking price for his signature.

The striker was on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the last two campaigns and he became a key member of Max Allegri’s squad.

The Juve gaffer wants to work with him again and the Bianconeri attempted to make his transfer permanent, but for a smaller fee.

However, the Spaniards insisted on the 35m euros both clubs agreed on before he moved to Turin temporarily.

The striker’s shirt number has now been handed over to Dusan Vlahovic, in a clear sign that he is not returning.

A new report on Diario AS via Football Italia claims he is now ready to build a career for himself in Spain.

It says he has even put his kids in school in Madrid, and that means he is 99 per cent certain of remaining in Spain.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well on our books, and the striker will still make an impact if he returns to the club because he knows the environment very well.

However, a return for him could be complicated now because he is settling into life in Spain, and he waited for us for a long time.

Hopefully, our current options will get the job done in this campaign.