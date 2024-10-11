Juventus failed to find a new club for Arthur Melo in the last transfer window, and manager Thiago Motta remains firm in his decision not to include the midfielder in his plans at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri are committed to offloading players who are not part of Motta’s vision for the team. Despite Arthur performing well during his loan spell at Fiorentina last season, no club showed serious interest in signing him this summer.

Juventus now hopes that the situation changes in January, as offloading Arthur’s wages would free up space for new signings. The club is likely to target a new striker or centre-back in the winter window, especially with Gleison Bremer sidelined due to injury. Moving Arthur on would provide additional financial flexibility to pursue these options.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus’ sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is already working on securing a new striker, and his priority is to ensure Arthur leaves by January. The club is actively seeking potential suitors for the midfielder, hoping to find him a new destination when the transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s lack of suitors last summer was surprising because he had done well at Fiorentina in the previous campaign.

He might need help getting a European club to take a chance on him and he might have to consider leaving the continent in January.