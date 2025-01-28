Every football contract has an expiry date, which is why it is rare to see players spend their entire careers at one club. While some players move frequently, others see a transfer to a major team as an opportunity to settle and build a legacy. Many of the current Juventus players would likely be eager to remain at the club for as long as possible, cementing their place at one of Europe’s most storied teams.

However, this sentiment might not apply to Dusan Vlahovic, whose future at Juventus has become increasingly uncertain. The Serbian striker, once seen as a crucial part of the Bianconeri’s plans, now finds himself facing significant challenges to regain his place in the starting XI.

During the first half of the season, there were discussions between Vlahovic and the club about a potential contract extension. However, those talks have since stalled, with little progress made. One of the key issues appears to be the striker’s wage demands, which the club is unwilling to meet.

Complicating matters further is the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan and has quickly established himself as a valuable option in attack. Kolo Muani’s presence has reduced the club’s reliance on Vlahovic, raising questions about the Serbian’s long-term role in Turin.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus are now actively exploring potential replacements for Vlahovic, with plans to reshape their attacking line next summer. The shortlist reportedly includes high-profile names like Victor Osimhen, who has been in stellar form for Napoli, and Joshua Zirkzee, a promising young striker making waves in Europe.

For Vlahovic, this signals a critical moment in his career. Once a rising star and a pivotal player for Juventus, he now faces the prospect of being phased out of the team entirely. The striker must consider his future carefully, as his importance to the club has diminished in recent months.

Juventus, meanwhile, seem intent on moving forward with or without Vlahovic as their main man. The months ahead will be crucial for all parties involved, as decisions made now could shape the club’s attack and Vlahovic’s career trajectory for years to come.