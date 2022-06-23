Arthur seems to have run out of time to prove he can be useful to Juventus, and the midfielder could now be sold this summer.

The Brazilian has been at the club since 2020, and he has worked under two different managers, yet he cannot show his best form.

The Bianconeri is being rebuilt under Max Allegri, and the gaffer has failed to get the best from the former Barcelona man.

It is now inevitable that he would be sold, and Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have put him on the market.

The club is desperate to offload him and free up funds for a replacement that can guarantee better performances.

The report claims the Bianconeri are open to every scenario. They could send him out on loan, sell him outright or use him in a swap deal to sign another player.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been a bad buy, and it is not because he is not a good player.

But the Brazilian simply doesn’t fit into our style of play and we have to move on from him.

He will do well in another setup that favours his skill set, and we just need to find a suitor that will take a chance on him.