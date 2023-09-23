Juventus valued Samuel Iling-Junior at 25 million euros during the last transfer window, a surprising valuation considering the young player was just beginning to make his mark in first-team football. However, it appears this valuation was a strategic move to deter potential suitors and ensure that any team interested in signing him would have to pay a premium.

Iling-Junior has since become an important part of Juventus’ first-team squad, demonstrating his qualities and justifying the club’s faith in promoting him.

His presence even led to Juventus benching established players like Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso in the early matches of the season to accommodate him on the left wing.

Max Allegri has been pleased with Iling-Junior’s performances, and the club is now looking to secure his future. Reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that Juventus is considering offering him a new contract.

His current contract runs until 2025, but Juventus is keen on extending it until 2027 to ensure they retain the talented youngster and avoid losing him to other clubs. This move underscores the club’s commitment to nurturing and retaining emerging talents within their ranks.

Juve FC Says

Iling Junior is one of the finest youngsters we have promoted in recent seasons and we need to keep him in the squad for as long as possible.

The youngster has most of his career ahead of him and we can benefit more from keeping him for the long-term.