Dusan Vlahovic is finally showcasing the talent that prompted Juventus to make a significant investment in acquiring him for their squad in 2022. The Serbian striker, previously a prolific goal-scorer at Fiorentina, faced a dry spell upon moving to the Allianz Stadium. Juventus has encountered challenges in extracting his best performance since his transfer to Turin.

However, recent weeks have witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with Vlahovic exhibiting outstanding form and validating the trust placed in him by the Bianconeri. Recognised as a formidable striker, the resurgence of goals indicates that he is becoming the crucial asset Juventus requires.

With the club keen on retaining him and avoiding a premature departure for a nominal fee, negotiations are already underway with Vlahovic’s representatives for a new deal. According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic’s existing contract extends until 2026, and there are indications that he could soon commit to an extension.

Juve FC Says

In the last few weeks, Vlahovic has shown why we should trust him, and he is a player with so many goals in him.

If we offer him around in the summer, clubs will rush to sign him, but we will not find a good replacement if he leaves, so we need to keep him with us for now.