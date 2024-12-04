Juventus needs reinforcements and is targeting at least one signing during the January transfer window to address their inconsistency this season. The team’s performances have raised concerns among fans, with many suggesting improvements are required across multiple areas of the squad. However, financial constraints make this a challenging task, as the club is unlikely to generate significant funds from player sales due to the underwhelming performances of many in the current roster.

One name linked with a potential move to the Allianz Stadium is Benfica defender Antonio Silva. According to Il Bianconero, Juventus is exploring the possibility of signing the 20-year-old on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer. Silva has not been a regular starter for Benfica, and this has opened the door for a possible departure in the upcoming transfer window. Juventus views him as a player who can offer immediate assistance to their defence while also providing long-term value.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The report also notes that Juventus expects to earn up to €35 million from qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, a financial boost that could be instrumental in funding a move for Silva. With resources stretched thin, this injection of funds would allow the Bianconeri to secure a promising young talent without compromising their budget for other potential reinforcements. Silva’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a strong working relationship with Juventus, which could further facilitate negotiations.

Silva’s arrival would bolster a defensive unit that has struggled with depth and consistency this season. His ability to read the game, combined with his technical and physical attributes, makes him an appealing addition. For Juventus, completing this deal would mark a step forward in strengthening their squad and securing a player who could play a pivotal role in the team’s future.