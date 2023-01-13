Juventus is already targeting a replacement for Vlahovic

Juventus know Dusan Vlahovic remains on the radar of many European clubs and are preparing for the possibility that he will depart.

The striker joined them a year ago as one of the most promising young players in the world and is their primary goal outlet.

The Bianconeri saw off competition from Arsenal to add the Serbian to their squad and several other European clubs remain interested in a move for him, including the Gunners.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Max Allegri’s men know about the interest and have identified one man that can replace the 22-year-old.

The report reveals that Bianconeri is targeting a move for RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor and will move for him if they lose Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a world-class centre-forward and there are not many strikers as good as he is, so we expect the Serbian to continue performing well for us.

Losing him should be unthinkable now, but in football, everyone has a price and Juve could receive an offer that is too good to turn down.

The striker has also repeatedly said he is not leaving, but he might be tempted by a new challenge from another club outside Serie A.