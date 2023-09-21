Juventus has witnessed the resurgence of Manuel Locatelli in the current campaign, and the midfielder is beginning to showcase the talent that has earned him a high reputation at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite facing serious interest from Arsenal, Juventus managed to secure Locatelli’s signature from Sassuolo. However, his performances in the previous season left much to be desired.

The former AC Milan trainee is now demonstrating why top clubs across Europe sought to acquire his services during the summer of 2021.

Juventus is actively working to extend Locatelli’s contract, even though he is currently tied to the club until 2026. The club’s strategy involves extending the contracts of key players while implementing salary reductions, and Locatelli is on their list for such an extension.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has revealed that the Bianconeri are in the process of negotiating a new deal with him, and they anticipate his willingness to continue his association with the club. This highlights the club’s commitment to retaining the services of this emerging midfield talent.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli may not have started his career with us, but he has supported the club all his life, so he is a player we can trust and call one of our own.

We expect him to agree to a new deal, even if it means taking a pay cut.