Audero
Transfer News

Juventus is among the clubs that want to sign Emil Audero

June 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm

Emil Audero, who experienced relegation with Sampdoria last season, is expected to attract significant attention in the transfer market as one of the most sought-after players from a relegated team.

The goalkeeper, who started his career at Juventus, has been on the radar of the Bianconeri in recent transfer windows as they contemplate bringing him back to the club.

Despite Sampdoria’s relegation, Audero chose to stay with the team. However, Juventus remains interested in adding him to their squad if a deal can be reached this summer.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Sampdoria is reluctant to part ways with their goalkeeper as they aim for an immediate return to the top flight of Italian football. In order to achieve their objectives, they need to retain their best players, and Audero is considered one of them. However, the report suggests that if Sampdoria receives an impressive offer for Audero, they may consider selling him.

The final decision regarding Audero’s future will depend on various factors, including the offers received by Sampdoria and their determination to rebuild and compete for promotion.

Juve FC Says

We look good enough in the goalkeeping department and it would be difficult to convince Audero to join us when he knows we have good goalies.

He will not get chances to play as often as would be the case in Serie B or even another Serie A club, so he would likely turn us down if we make an approach.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Frattesi

Carnevali insists no club is close to signing Juventus target

June 30, 2023
social media

Juventus hits a record number of followers on social media

June 30, 2023
de winter

Juventus will give Koni de Winter a chance to earn a first team place during pre-season

June 30, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.