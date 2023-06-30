Juventus is among the clubs that want to sign Emil Audero

Emil Audero, who experienced relegation with Sampdoria last season, is expected to attract significant attention in the transfer market as one of the most sought-after players from a relegated team.

The goalkeeper, who started his career at Juventus, has been on the radar of the Bianconeri in recent transfer windows as they contemplate bringing him back to the club.

Despite Sampdoria’s relegation, Audero chose to stay with the team. However, Juventus remains interested in adding him to their squad if a deal can be reached this summer.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Sampdoria is reluctant to part ways with their goalkeeper as they aim for an immediate return to the top flight of Italian football. In order to achieve their objectives, they need to retain their best players, and Audero is considered one of them. However, the report suggests that if Sampdoria receives an impressive offer for Audero, they may consider selling him.

The final decision regarding Audero’s future will depend on various factors, including the offers received by Sampdoria and their determination to rebuild and compete for promotion.

Juve FC Says

We look good enough in the goalkeeping department and it would be difficult to convince Audero to join us when he knows we have good goalies.

He will not get chances to play as often as would be the case in Serie B or even another Serie A club, so he would likely turn us down if we make an approach.