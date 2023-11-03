Top European clubs are currently vying for the signature of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, and Serie A teams are actively involved in the pursuit, reports Football-Italia.

The Mexican striker has been in sensational form, consistently finding the back of the net in nearly every match he plays. This has garnered the attention of several top European clubs, including Juventus.

Juventus is not alone in this pursuit, as Inter Milan, Lazio, Napoli, and AC Milan are also keen to add him to their squads. This competition has ignited a significant tug-of-war among rivals in the Italian league, and it will be fascinating to see who ultimately secures his signing.

It’s worth noting that Juventus sought to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window and is expected to attempt to offload the Serbian again at the end of this season. Gimenez could be a cost-effective replacement, which may be the reason why Juventus remains in the running for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gimenez has been terrific over the last two seasons and will certainly play for a bigger club in the next few months.

The striker has a good profile for our team and will likely get the job done in terms of scoring goals, but DV9 must leave before we can sign him.