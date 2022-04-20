Juventus is banking on Raiola to help them offload this striker

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has been far from ideal and he might not spend another season at the club.

He re-joined the Bianconeri on an initial loan deal from Everton after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the summer.

After doing so well on loan at PSG last season, we all expected Kean to be in a good goal-scoring form on his return to Turin.

That hasn’t been the case and one reason Juve signed Dusan Vlahovic in the summer is that they cannot trust the Azzurri striker.

He is now facing an uncertain future, with Calciomercato claiming Juve wants to offload him and sign Giacomo Raspadori in the summer.

Because he has been in bad form, few clubs are interested in a move for him, so the Bianconeri will need help.

His initial loan deal is for two seasons, so Everton might not take him back in the summer, but Juve is banking on his agent Mino Raiola to help them offload him.

Kean has been poor in this campaign and he is taking up space in our team which should be made available for a more potent attacker.

Juve FC Says

Kean has the talent to play regular football, but it seems Juve is a level too high for him to thrive now.

He needs to go to a smaller Serie A club or even another team outside Italy where he can play regularly and get enough experience.

Hopefully, Raiola finds a new home for him in the summer so we can add another striker to the group.