Juventus is battling AC Milan for 20m euro-rated Argentinian

Argentina is one South American country that supplies Europe with some of its finest players and Juventus has enjoyed some of its talents.

The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Carlos Tevez have worn the black and white of the Bianconeri before now and a new name is on their radar.

Tuttojuve reports that Max Allegri’s men have an interest in Enzo Fernandez of River Plate.

The 2001-born midfielder has been delivering some eye-catching performances in the Primera Division and continental competition for his present employers.

He has the quality to do it in Europe, and a move to Turin is on the cards. However, Juve is not the only Italian club looking to sign him.

The report claims AC Milan has also been monitoring his development and they will move for him as well.

The report claims his present employers are happy to offload him and they have set their asking price at 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

We need new players and the more quality they are, the better. Fernandez has proven he can drive a team to success and that should make Juve confident in the transfer.

However, Milan has more younger players and Stefano Pioli gives them chances to play. Fernandez might feel he would get the first-team breakthrough quicker with the Rossoneri.