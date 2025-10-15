Aleksandar Pavlović has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Germany and has also become a pivotal figure for the national team. The Bayern Munich midfielder is consistently among the first names Vincent Kompany selects in his squad for matches, reflecting both his talent and importance to the Bavarian side. Pavlović’s ability to control games, distribute the ball effectively, and contribute defensively has made him a standout performer in both club and international competitions.

Despite his current role at Bayern Munich, Juventus have reportedly expressed strong interest in acquiring Pavlović, recognising him as a potential solution to their midfield challenges. The Bianconeri have struggled for consistency in the centre of the park, and this has, at times, affected their overall results in Serie A. In the upcoming transfer window, it is expected that Juventus will actively pursue reinforcements in this area, with Pavlović emerging as one of the primary targets. According to Tuttomercatoweb, however, the midfielder is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid, meaning that Juventus will face stiff competition should they wish to secure his signature.

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Midfield Dilemma

The interest in Pavlović highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding Juventus’ midfield. The club needs players capable of controlling matches, linking defence and attack, and providing creativity in key moments. Pavlović possesses these qualities, making him a natural candidate to strengthen the Bianconeri’s squad. However, Juventus will need to navigate a competitive transfer market, not only persuading the player to leave Bayern Munich, where he is enjoying both his football and his surroundings, but also contending with other elite European clubs willing to invest heavily in his acquisition.

Challenges in Securing Pavlović

Securing Pavlović’s services will not be straightforward. Bayern Munich are likely to resist selling a player of his calibre, and both Manchester United and Real Madrid are prepared to offer significant financial incentives to acquire him. Juventus will therefore need to present a compelling sporting and financial case to convince the midfielder to move to Turin. The Bianconeri may also need to consider strategic negotiations and potentially offer a higher transfer fee than originally anticipated, given the level of competition for Pavlović’s signature.