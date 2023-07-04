Juventus is battling Napoli for 40m euros Spanish youngster

Juventus is showing interest in Real Betis midfielder Rodri Sanchez, who has been linked to the club due to the arrival of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, reports Football-Italia.

Giuntoli previously had the 23-year-old on his radar during his time at Napoli, and it appears that the Partenopei are still keen on signing him. However, Juventus has now entered the race to acquire the versatile midfielder.

Giuntoli recently visited Juventus to familiarise himself with the club’s facilities ahead of his official unveiling, which is expected to take place this week. It is anticipated that he will attempt to secure the signings of players he had previously targeted for Napoli, including Sanchez.

According to the report, Sanchez is known for his ability to play in midfield and as a wing-back on both sides, which would suit Juventus manager Max Allegri’s tactical preferences. However, acquiring the player will not come cheap, as he has a release clause of €40 million.

Juve FC Says

We now expect to compete for some exciting and talented players, as we saw Napoli sign during the time Giuntoli worked for them.

We have several top players on our list, but he might focus on his instead and it is exciting to think about the players he could add to our group in Turin.