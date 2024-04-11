Juventus is actively searching for a goalkeeper to succeed Wojciech Szczęsny once he departs the club.

Despite Szczęsny’s ongoing status as one of Europe’s top goalkeepers, the Pole is approaching the latter stages of his career. While his contract at the Allianz Stadium runs until 2025, it remains uncertain whether Juventus will extend it beyond that year.

However, indications suggest that Szczęsny is keen to continue his tenure with the club in Turin and may be open to negotiating a new deal.

In the midst of evaluating Szczęsny’s future, Juventus is also scouring the market for a long-term solution in goal.

While the Bianconeri have been linked with several Serie A goalkeepers in recent weeks, their search has extended beyond Italy’s borders.

According to reports from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has shown interest in Villarreal’s Filip Jörgensen and is engaged in a race with Newcastle United to secure his services.

Juve FC Says

For Newcastle to consider a move for him, Jörgensen is truly a player to keep an eye on and he is still just 21.

If we add him to our group now, he will have time to learn and improve before he becomes the undisputed first choice.