Juventus is battling top clubs for the signature of Josip Juranovic

Juve needs a new right-back as Juan Cuadrado gets set to exit the club and the Bianconeri watched the World Cup to find a player for that role.

One man that caught their attention was Croatia’s Josip Juranovic as he delivered some very impressive performances in the competition.

The right-back is now set to leave Celtic and Juve was waiting to swoop for him in the summer, but that might be a bad idea.

A report on Calciomercato reveals AS Roma and Chelsea also want to sign him and the Blues could launch a bid soon.

They have just lost Reece James to injury again and could respond in the market next month, which could see them beat Juve to land Juranovic.

Roma has also asked Rick Karsdorp to leave and might move for the right-back to replace him before the next transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

We are not the only club that watched players at the World Cup, so we must be prepared to compete with top sides for talent.

One way to win the race for any player is to be willing to spend a lot of money, but Juve could be outspent by Chelsea in this race.