Juventus has expressed their keen interest in acquiring the services of Nigerian sensation Victor Boniface, who is currently making waves at Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite his recent arrival at Bayer earlier this summer, the young talent has already secured the Bundesliga Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month awards for August. This recognition is a testament to his exceptional start in German football, and it has attracted the attention of several prominent clubs vying to secure his signature.

In just four Bundesliga appearances, Boniface has notched an impressive tally of four goals and contributed two assists, setting the stage for a fierce competition with the likes of Harry Kane for the top scorer accolade.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is among the array of clubs vying for the 22-year-old prodigy. The Italian giants face stiff competition from Atletico de Madrid, Manchester City, and Borussia Dortmund, all of whom have closely monitored his progress and believe he has the potential to significantly enhance their respective squads.

Juve FC Says

Boniface has been one of the best new signings in Europe this season and he is just starting, so we expect to hear about him even more before the campaign ends.

We need another explosive attacker to support Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, but Boniface must agree to be a possible bench warmer when he first arrives.