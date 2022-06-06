Carlos Soler is attracting the attention of Juventus and he is now certain to leave Valencia in this transfer window.

The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2023 and Los Che has been unsuccessful in their bid to hand him a new one.

It seems he wants to run down his contract and leave for free, but the La Liga side will not allow him to leave them without receiving a penny.

Because of that, AS, as reported by Tutto Sport, claims he will not be a part of Gennaro Gattuso’s plans for the upcoming season and he has been put up for sale.

Juve is facing competition from Atletico de Madrid and Barcelona in their bid to add him to their squad.

The midfielder will now have to decide if he wants to continue playing in Spain or take a chance on himself and join Juve in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Soler has been one of the finest Spanish midfielders in Europe over the past few seasons, and Juve will do well to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

He will take his time to decide the best choice for himself, but the Bianconeri have their work cut out in convincing him that moving to Serie A is the next right step in his career.