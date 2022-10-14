Juventus is battling with Serie A rivals for Atalanta youngster

Juventus always wants to sign the finest players from their rival clubs, and one name on their list now is Caleb Okoli.

The defender has developed at Atalanta, and he is now one of their main men after spending last season on loan at Cremonese.

The Italy under21 star is a player to watch, and Juve knows this. They continue to circle him as he remains a key member of La Dea squad.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals they like the 21-year-old a lot but they are not the only club that has noticed him.

AS Roma and Inter Milan also believe he is a talent they should add to their squad.

Both clubs will be keen to ensure they beat the Bianconeri to his signature if Atalanta decides to sell him.

Juve FC Says

We are in transition, and it is always smart to sign young players in a period like this.

Okoli will give us value now and in the future if we make a move for him at the end of this campaign.

However, he might struggle to play regularly for this club if he moves to Turin too soon.

With that in mind, it is probably much better to allow him to stay with La Dea and develop further.