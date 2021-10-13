Juventus is behind a Premier League club in the race for La Liga ace

Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Calciomercato, says Juventus’ target Isco is on his way out of Real Madrid.

However, the Bianconeri could miss out on signing him as they are not currently the favourites in the race.

The report says Premier League club, Everton is leading the race for his signature.

Isco has worked with their manager, Rafa Benitez, when the Spaniard had a brief spell at Madrid in the 2015/2016 season.

The midfielder could now work with him again in the next campaign as he looks to make Everton one of the top clubs in England.

The Toffees are not as big as Juve, but Isco has struggled for minutes at a top club for a long time and he might just prefer regular first-team football now.

It remains unclear if he would leave in the January transfer window or wait until the summer.

Juve has so many midfielders in their squad and if they don’t offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie, Isco is likely to struggle for as many minutes as he desires at the Allianz Stadium.

That could see him choose a move to Everton considering that he can get to play more at the English club.