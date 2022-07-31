Juventus could be set to miss out on another transfer target, as Borussia Dortmund is now very serious about a move for Giovanni Simeone.

The Argentinian was one of the finest strikers in Serie A last season, and the Bianconeri were keen to add him to their squad.

They need a new goalscorer to support the efforts of Dusan Vlahovic. Alvaro Morata was their first choice, but it seems the Spaniard will not return to the club.

Now they want Simeone who has consistently been improving, but a report on Football Italia claims they are behind BVB.

The Germans are so keen to add him to their squad that they will fly down to Italy today to complete the transfer.

Juve will need to move fast and counter their offer if they are serious about adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Simeone scored 17 league goals last season, and that is an impressive number for the Argentinian striker.

He can score even more at Juve because of the players that would be around him.

However, time is of the essence in this transfer if BVB is that keen on him.

The Germans flying to Italy will show their earnestness about getting him, and that could make him take them seriously.