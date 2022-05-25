Juventus remains keen to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad, but they are struggling in the race.

The Bianconeri have to improve their playing squad after failing to win a trophy in the 2021/2022 season.

They added Dusan Vlahovic to their attack in the January transfer window, but they might lose Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala by the start of the new season.

With Moise Kean underperforming, they need to sign a new attacker and Jesus has emerged as a key target for them.

The Brazilian is set to leave Manchester City after they signed Erling Haaland and he might become more relevant at Juve.

But Calciomercato claims they are not currently the favourite to add him to their squad.

The report claims Arsenal is leading the race with the English club edging close to reuniting him with Mikel Arteta.

Juve FC Says

Jesus has proven his worth in the last few weeks and he could form a lethal attacking partnership with Vlahovic at Juve.

But he might also feel it would be difficult to usurp the Serbian and become Juventus’ main striker and that could see him end up joining Arsenal instead because the English club doesn’t have a recognised frontman.