Juventus is certain to keep wantaway man beyond this summer

Mattia Perin is pushing hard to leave Juventus this summer after he enjoyed regular playing time at Genoa last season.

He was on loan there as Gianluigi Buffon was the second choice to Wojciech Szczęsny at Juve.

The Pole is still expected to remain the number one at the club under the returning Massimiliano Allegri, but Buffon has left.

Perin doesn’t want to become a reserve goalkeeper again and he has communicated that to the Bianconeri, but that won’t make them change their minds.

Calciomercato says unless something dramatic happens, he is expected to remain at Juve as their second choice from the upcoming campaign.

The Bianconeri had the chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma, but they allowed it to pass and would now rely on Szczęsny.

The former Arsenal man has the trust of Allegri and he would unlikely be displaced by Perin.

However, the manager could use them in different competitions with Perin playing in the cup games while Szczęsny plays Serie A and Champions League matches.

Carlo Pinsoglio played one league game for Juve last season and he is expected to stay on as the third choice.