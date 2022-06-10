The former manager of Boca Juniors at the time Juventus target Nahuel Molina played for the club, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, insists the defender has what it takes to thrive at Juve.

The Bianconeri have made the Udinese full-back their major target in this transfer window.

He is also attracting the attention of the likes of Atletico Madrid and other clubs around Europe.

The defender has gone from being loaned out twice by Boca to becoming a regular for the Argentinian national team and his present club.

Tuttojuve reached out to Schelotto to discuss the defender, and he tells them about a potential move to Juve:

“I don’t know which teams are interested in him, but Juventus is certainly a club on his level. He could be full-back for the next ten years. In reality he is the ideal player for any great team, then it depends on which profile he is. looking for the Juventus club. He is very good in both phases.”

Juve FC Says

Schelotto has worked closely with the defender and he is one person from whom you can get first-hand information about the player.

Juve must have done their own scouting already, but his comments will give them even more confidence that the player will be a good fit for their team.